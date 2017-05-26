Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Polls LIVE updates: Counting begins for Bhiwandi, Malegaon, Panvel

10.30 am:

The counting for the municipal corporation elections held in Bhiwandi, Malegaon and Panvel on May 24 is underway.

Moneycontrol brings you live updates on the counting, which started at 10 am.

There are altogether 12.96 lakh eligible voters for 252 seats in the polls to these civic bodies.

BJP has fielded 189, NCP 90, Congress 152, Shiv Sena 144 candidates across the three civic bodies. There are 355 independents trying their luck.

AIMIM has fielded 9 candidates in Bhiwandi and 37 in Malegaon, while MNS has put up seven in Bhiwandi and 25 in Panvel.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded 22 nominees, Janata Dal (United) four, Janata Dal (Secular) 10 candidates in the three civic bodies.

Altogether 1,251 candidates were in fray in the three municipal corporations.

Of the 18 municipal corporations which completed their five-year term this year, elections to 10 bodies were held in February, while Latur, Parbhani and Chandrapur went to polls last month.

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation is ruled by the Congress-led alliance, while the Malegaon body has NCP-AIMIM alliance in power.

Around 55 percent average voting was reported in municipal corporation elections in Bhiwandi, Malegaon and Panvel. Panvel recorded a voter turnout of 55 percent. Bhiwandi and Malegaon— saw voter turnouts of 53 percent and 60 percent, respectively.

This was the first elections held for Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) since it was created in October lastand recorded a voter turnout of 55 percent.

Around 77.9 per cent average polling was recorded in four nagar panchayat and nagar parishad elections in Chandrapur, Ahmednagar, Latur and Sangli districts, the SEC said.