App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 25, 2017 07:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Maharashtra CM should take responsibility to solve farmers' issues'

"Fadnavis should take the responsibility of solving problems of farmers as his government is going to complete three years," Sule told reporters here.

'Maharashtra CM should take responsibility to solve farmers' issues'

NCP MP Supriya Sule slammed Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for blaming the previous Congress-NCP government for the plight of farmers.

"Fadnavis should take the responsibility of solving problems of farmers as his government is going to complete three years," Sule told reporters here.

'If he does not take responsibility, then he should give up his chair," said Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, Sule said, the GST, which the Centre is aiming to rollout by July 1, was originally drafted by then prime minister Manmohan Singh.

tags #farmers #NCP #Politics #Supriya Sule

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.