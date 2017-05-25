'Maharashtra CM should take responsibility to solve farmers' issues'

NCP MP Supriya Sule slammed Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for blaming the previous Congress-NCP government for the plight of farmers.

"Fadnavis should take the responsibility of solving problems of farmers as his government is going to complete three years," Sule told reporters here.

'If he does not take responsibility, then he should give up his chair," said Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, Sule said, the GST, which the Centre is aiming to rollout by July 1, was originally drafted by then prime minister Manmohan Singh.