you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jun 15, 2017 12:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra BJP prepared for mid-term polls: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis made the remarks in reference to reports speculating mid-term polls in the state against the backdrop of farmers' stir for loan waiver in view of the agrarian crisis.

The BJP unit in Maharashtra is prepared for mid-term polls, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.

The Fadnavis government had agreed to the long-standing demand of farmers and announced a loan waiver for them last Sunday.

"Some people said (when the agitation was on) that they will bring the government down, they will withdraw support. I said we are ready for mid-term polls.

"If someone wants to impel us to go for mid-term polls, I am confident we will be able to form government again," Fadnavis told reporters here without naming any party.

Buoyed by the BJP's success in Maharashtra local bodies' polls, held recently, Fadnavis exuded confidence that people of the state were with the saffron party notwithstanding various agitations in the state.

"That success was unprecedented. No other party achieved such success. The Congress-NCP couldn't attend the success even during their hay days. So, people believe in the government," he said.

Talking to a Marathi news channel recently, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had suggested that his party, a BJP ally in the state government, would withdraw support if the loan waiver was not announced.

