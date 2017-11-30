App
Nov 29, 2017 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

LS speaker Sumitra Mahajan defends rescheduling of Parliament Winter Session

Amid the row over the "delayed" Winter Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday said the Gujarat election was not the only reason for rescheduling the session.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid the row over the "delayed" Winter Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday said the Gujarat election was not the only reason for rescheduling the session, but that it was difficult to hold discussions in the House when the polls were underway.

Talking to reporters here, Mahajan said, "It is being said that the Winter Session was delayed due to the Gujarat election. Gujarat was not the only reason. It was also my suggestion, because I have to sit on the (speaker's) chair. I know that when there is an election, there will be some commotion every day.

"Let it (the election) happen, everybody is busy with the polls. I thought we should hold (the session) later, so that we would be able to have some discussions. It was, however, the decision of the cabinet committee. We ensured that the duration of the session was not curtailed. Earlier too, the schedule of the sessions was changed."

The Winter Session would commence on December 15 and conclude on January 5, she said.

"There are rules as to when the House is to be convened. The cabinet committee takes these decisions -- when the House is to be convened, what will be the subjects on any particular day...they also consult me," Mahajan added.

tags #India #Politics

