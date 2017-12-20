Lok Sabha adjourned as Congress MPs protest PM Modi's remarks

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for an hour within a few minutes after it assembled today as Congress members again raked up the issue of comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against former premier Manmohan Singh.

As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, Congress leaders raised the issue of the remarks made against Singh during the Gujarat election campaign.

Modi was present in the House as questions related to the Prime Minister's Office are listed on Wednesday.

As Congress members were assembling in the Well and started to raise slogans, Mahajan adjourned the proceedings till noon.

The Congress has been raising the issue since Monday and demanding an apology from the Prime Minister for his remarks during the poll campaign.