App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 20, 2017 12:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha adjourned as Congress MPs protest PM Modi's remarks

As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, Congress leaders raised the issue of the remarks made against Singh during the Gujarat election campaign.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for an hour within a few minutes after it assembled today as Congress members again raked up the issue of comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against former premier Manmohan Singh.

As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, Congress leaders raised the issue of the remarks made against Singh during the Gujarat election campaign.

Modi was present in the House as questions related to the Prime Minister's Office are listed on Wednesday.

As Congress members were assembling in the Well and started to raise slogans, Mahajan adjourned the proceedings till noon.

The Congress has been raising the issue since Monday and demanding an apology from the Prime Minister for his remarks during the poll campaign.

tags #India #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.