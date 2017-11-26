App
Nov 26, 2017 11:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Liquor worth Rs 2.2 crore seized in 'dry' Gujarat ahead of polls

In one of the biggest seizures in recent times, the Gujarat police have seized Indian-made foreign liqour (IMFL) worth Rs 2.2 crore in Gandhingar ahead of the Assembly polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Election Commission said here that the police seized 75,968 bottles of IMFL worth Rs 2,20,88,000 and five vehicles from Khoraj village late last night.

According to the poll panel, liquor is one of the popular inducements used to persuade voters in the dry state.

A statement said the premises was rented to a Uttar Pradesh resident for metal scrap business and it was being illegally used as godown for bootlegging.

The statement said the seizure is the biggest in recent times in the dry state.

Gujarat goes to polls on December 9 and 14.

tags #assembly elections 2017 #Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 #India #Politics

