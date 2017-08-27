App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Aug 26, 2017 04:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Life has become 'difficult' for minorities under Modi govt: Azam Khan

Talking to reporters here last evening, the former Uttar Pradesh minister said, "Muslims are being harassed - sometimes in the name of cow (slaughter) and sometimes in the name of religion."

Life has become 'difficult' for minorities under Modi govt: Azam Khan

Muslims are being "harassed" and it has become "difficult" for minorities to lead a normal life since the Narendra Modi dispensation assumed office, senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan has alleged.

Talking to reporters here last evening, the former Uttar Pradesh minister said, "Muslims are being harassed - sometimes in the name of cow (slaughter) and sometimes in the name of religion."

"Life has become difficult for minorities since the Narendra Modi-led BJP came to power," he added.

He also alleged that the BJP government was trying to "redefine" Shariat laws, in the wake of a Supreme Court verdict invalidating the Muslim practice of instant divorce - 'talaq-e-biddat'.

On the Supreme Court's judgenment holding privacy a fundamental right under the Constitution, he said, "It will foil the BJP's nefarious designs to generate a vicious atmosphere of hatred in the country."

The Samajwadi Party MLA alleged that the residents of Rampur, a Muslim-majority town, were facing "maximum atrocities" in the hands of law-enforcement agencies since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh.

"Muslim localities are being raided...Police atrocities led to the death of two residents. Many houses were looted and women harassed during these raids," he alleged.

tags #Azam Khan #India #Minorities #MLA #Muslims #Narendra Modi #Politics #Samajwadi Party

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.