App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jun 10, 2017 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter has 'benami plot', alleges BJP leader Sushil Modi

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter has 'benami plot', alleges BJP leader Sushil Modi

Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi levelled fresh allegations against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad's family, saying his daughter Hema Yadav had acquired a "benami plot" (illegally owned plot) worth Rs 62 lakh.

Modi claimed that one Lalan Choudhary, a resident of Siyadih village under Barhariya police station of Siwan district who works at Lalu Prasad's cattle-shed and whose name figures in BPL list, had given his 7.75 decimal land in Patna worth Rs 62 lakh to Hema Yadav as a "gift."

The RJD  termed the allegation as 'baseless'.

Modi however alleged that even the fees of Rs 6.28 lakh for stamp duty and registration were paid by Choudhary while gifting it to Hema Yadav.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should order a thorough probe into the matter. And if the state government does not get the matter probed, we will write to the Income Tax department and other authorities concerned besides approaching the court," Modi said.

RJD's Bihar unit spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwary said "there is nothing new in the allegations. These are oft-repeated allegations. All related documents are there in the public domain."

Tiwary also asked Modi to first respond to the RJD's allegations levelled against his brothers who had made benami assets running in hundreds of crores, and demanded he produce his brothers before the people.

tags #Benami Assets #Bihar #BJP #Lalu Prasad Yadav #RJD #Sushil Modi

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.