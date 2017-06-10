Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter has 'benami plot', alleges BJP leader Sushil Modi

Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi levelled fresh allegations against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad's family, saying his daughter Hema Yadav had acquired a "benami plot" (illegally owned plot) worth Rs 62 lakh.

Modi claimed that one Lalan Choudhary, a resident of Siyadih village under Barhariya police station of Siwan district who works at Lalu Prasad's cattle-shed and whose name figures in BPL list, had given his 7.75 decimal land in Patna worth Rs 62 lakh to Hema Yadav as a "gift."

The RJD termed the allegation as 'baseless'.

Modi however alleged that even the fees of Rs 6.28 lakh for stamp duty and registration were paid by Choudhary while gifting it to Hema Yadav.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should order a thorough probe into the matter. And if the state government does not get the matter probed, we will write to the Income Tax department and other authorities concerned besides approaching the court," Modi said.

RJD's Bihar unit spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwary said "there is nothing new in the allegations. These are oft-repeated allegations. All related documents are there in the public domain."

Tiwary also asked Modi to first respond to the RJD's allegations levelled against his brothers who had made benami assets running in hundreds of crores, and demanded he produce his brothers before the people.