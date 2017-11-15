Lalu elected RJD's president unopposed for 10th time

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was on Monday re-elected the party's national president unopposed for the 10th successive term.

Prasad, who was the sole candidate in the fray, was declared elected by the party's national election officer Jagadanand Singh after the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers ended, an RJD statement by Assistant Election Officer Chitranjan Gagan said.

A formal announcement will be made by Singh on November 20, the day the party's newly constituted national executive meets, the statement said. Prasad will be handed over the certificate of his election at the meeting. Prasad floated RJD in 1997 after splitting the Janata Dal.

Nitish Kumar, Bihar Chief Minister and Prasad's JD(U) countepart, took a dig at him over his re-election. He termed the RJD as a "private political party" and a "family's political asset".