Apr 27, 2017 10:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kupwara army camp attack: Three army personnel killed

Militants today attacked an army camp in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, killing three personnel, including a captain, and leaving five soldiers injured.

Two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed in the retaliatory action.

A defence spokesman said here that the militants attacked the army camp at Panzgam in Kupwara, 100 kms from here, at 4 AM.

Three army personnel, including an officer, were killed by the assailants before the two militants were killed, the spokesman said.

The deceased officer has been identified as Capt Ayush but the names of the two soldiers were not immediately known, official sources said.

Officials said five other soldiers were also injured in the attack. The injured soldiers were airlifted to Army's 92 base hospital here for treatment.

A hunt is on to ascertain if any militant managed to sneak into the camp under the cover of darkness, official sources said.

The personnel at the camp are involved in road opening duties in the area.

tags #Current Affairs #Jaish-e- Mohammed #Jammu & Kashmir #Kupwara #News

