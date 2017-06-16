Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ asks India to make submission by September 13, Pak by December 13

The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) has asked India to make its submission in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case by September 13.

Similarly, Pakistan has been asked by the court to complete its submission by December 13 this year, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

In a hearing of the case on May 18, a 10-member bench of the ICJ restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer who had been awarded death sentence by a Pakistan army court for alleged "involvement in espionage and terrorist activities in Pakistan".

India moved the ICJ against the death sentence on May 8, describing the charges against Jadhav as "concocted" and his trial as "farcical".