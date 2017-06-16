App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jun 16, 2017 06:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ asks India to make submission by September 13, Pak by December 13

Similarly, Pakistan has been asked by the court to complete its submission by December 13 this year, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ asks India to make submission by September 13, Pak by December 13
kulbhushan Jadhav

The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) has asked India to make its submission in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case by September 13.

Similarly, Pakistan has been asked by the court to complete its submission by December 13 this year, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

In a hearing of the case on May 18, a 10-member bench of the ICJ restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer who had been awarded death sentence by a Pakistan army court for alleged "involvement in espionage and terrorist activities in Pakistan".

India moved the ICJ against the death sentence on May 8, describing the charges against Jadhav as "concocted" and his trial as "farcical".

tags #India #Politics #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.