you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jun 21, 2017 10:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kovind meets Advani, Joshi; to visit Vajpayee on Thursday

NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind today met BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi

Kovind meets Advani, Joshi; to visit Vajpayee on Thursday

NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind today met BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, who were seen as contenders for the candidature.

He is scheduled to meet ailing former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee tomorrow.

BJP sources said Kovind (71) paid courtesy visit to the two leaders credited with playing a key role in the saffron party's growth.

He met Advani (89) in the evening and visited 83-year-old Joshi's residence earlier in the day.

There was talk about Advani and Joshi being considered by the BJP as its pick for the president's post.

While announcing Kovind's name, BJP chief Amit Shah had said the party had gone through a list of names before zeroing in on him. He had, however, declined to name other probables.

tags #BJP #India #Presidential candidate

