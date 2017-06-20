App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jun 19, 2017 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Kiran Bedi levels wrong charges through social media on Congress govt': PWD Minister A Namassivayam

Accusing Bedi of functioning as an opposition leader, he said she was using social media to make her criticisms and level false allegations against the elected government.

'Kiran Bedi levels wrong charges through social media on Congress govt': PWD Minister A Namassivayam

PWD Minister and PCC President A Namassivayam on Monday hit out at Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for 'levelling false charges and comments' against the Congress government through social media despite the latter carrying out several welfare programmes.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the birthday celebration of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi at the party office here, he alleged that Bedi has been a hurdle in implementation of welfare programmes here and added that the party would soon come out with details of the files that had been blocked by the Lt Governor'.

Accusing Bedi of functioning as an opposition leader, he said she was using social media to make her criticisms and level false allegations against the elected government.

"This is unbecoming of the Lt Governor, who should abstain from making her statements maligning the government," he said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.