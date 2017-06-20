'Kiran Bedi levels wrong charges through social media on Congress govt': PWD Minister A Namassivayam

PWD Minister and PCC President A Namassivayam on Monday hit out at Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for 'levelling false charges and comments' against the Congress government through social media despite the latter carrying out several welfare programmes.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the birthday celebration of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi at the party office here, he alleged that Bedi has been a hurdle in implementation of welfare programmes here and added that the party would soon come out with details of the files that had been blocked by the Lt Governor'.

Accusing Bedi of functioning as an opposition leader, he said she was using social media to make her criticisms and level false allegations against the elected government.

"This is unbecoming of the Lt Governor, who should abstain from making her statements maligning the government," he said.