Kejriwal to seek inquiry into decision on metro stations going

With ten Delhi metro stations going cashless from today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will be seeking an inquiry and also look into the files leading to the decision taken forcefully, an allegation earlier denied by DMRC.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Politics

Jan 01, 2017, 06.02 PM | Source: PTI

Kejriwal to seek inquiry into decision on metro stations going

With ten Delhi metro stations going "cashless" from today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will be seeking an inquiry and also look into the files leading to the decision taken "forcefully", an allegation earlier denied by DMRC.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Kejriwal to seek inquiry into decision on metro stations going

With ten Delhi metro stations going "cashless" from today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will be seeking an inquiry and also look into the files leading to the decision taken "forcefully", an allegation earlier denied by DMRC.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Kejriwal to seek inquiry into decision on metro stations going
With ten Delhi metro stations going "cashless" from today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will be seeking an inquiry and also look into the files leading to the decision taken "forcefully", an allegation earlier denied by DMRC.

"It's being done forcefully, maybe as directed by the PMO. I will speak to Metro (authorities) and ask for the files. How can be they force a decision like this? They are promoting Paytm through this. I will seek an inquiry and look into the files," Kejriwal told reporters.

DMRC had earlier clarified that more e-wallets would soon be roped in and the contract was awarded to Paytm through an open tender process.

"Since DMRC at present has ongoing agreement with Paytm, only who bagged the contract through open tender process for encouraging cashless smart card top up, so, Paytm was the natural choice to make a start for cashless transactions at 10 stations," a DMRC statement said.

The stations where the measure has been rolled out are Rohini East and Rohini West on Red Line; MG Road Station on Yellow Line; Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Nirman Vihar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri West, and Noida Sector-15 on Blue Line; and Nehru Place and Kailash Colony on Violet Line.

Tags  Arvind Kejriwal DMRC cashless PMO
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Kejriwal to seek inquiry into decision on metro stations going
Wire News
Platinum Member
685 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.