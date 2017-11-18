Kashmiri footballer who joined LeT contacts family and surrenders to Indian Army

Majid Irshad Khan, a 20-year old footballer from Anantnag who was suspected to have joined Lashkar-e-Taiba earlier in November, has now surrendered to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per a report in Greater Kashmir, he surrendered before the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles Unit at around 10.30 pm on Thursday night.



The 20-year-old had left home late October and had joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba, leaving his family and friends distraught. It is believed that his ultimate push in joining the militant outfit was the death of his close friend Yawar Nissar Shergujri, who happened to be a militant killed by security forces in Anantnag back in August.

After news of the footballer, who was also known as “David Beckham of Sadiquabad” leaving home reached the police, Anantnag Senior Superintendent of Police Altaf Ahmed said they were ready to bring him back and extend all possible help in doing so.

Majid was a second-year under-graduate commerce student at the Government Boys’ Degree College, Anantnag.

Several media reports claim that he announced his decision by posting a picture of him holding an AK-47 on Facebook that went viral on social networking websites.

Before he picked up a gun, Majid had made a name for himself as the goalkeeper of an Anantnag-based cricket and football club which he joined when he was in the ninth class.

Khan had previously hinted at his inclination to join the militant ranks in a Facebook post on October 29.

Khan’s decision to join the outfit was previously seen as a sign of rising dissent among Kashmiri youths and a sign of the Valley going out of control. Police also feared that a local football star joining the outfit would inspire other youth in the area to follow suit.

The local police including Inspector General Muneer Khan have given out statements saying that the police is ready to rehabilitate any local militant who surrenders.

