App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Nov 17, 2017 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kashmiri footballer who joined LeT contacts family and surrenders to Indian Army

Up until a fortnight back, footballer Majid Irshad Khan's goalkeeping skills were the talk of the town but ever since he joined LeT he was wanted by security forces after having joined the militant ranks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Majid Irshad Khan, a 20-year old footballer from Anantnag who was suspected to have joined Lashkar-e-Taiba earlier in November, has now surrendered to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per a report in Greater Kashmir, he surrendered before the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles Unit at around 10.30 pm on Thursday night.

The 20-year-old had left home late October and had joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba, leaving his family and friends distraught. It is believed that his ultimate push in joining the militant outfit was the death of his close friend Yawar Nissar Shergujri, who happened to be a militant killed by security forces in Anantnag back in August.

After news of the footballer, who was also known as “David Beckham of Sadiquabad” leaving home reached the police, Anantnag Senior Superintendent of Police Altaf Ahmed said they were ready to bring him back and extend all possible help in doing so.

related news

Majid was a second-year under-graduate commerce student at the Government Boys’ Degree College, Anantnag.

Several media reports claim that he announced his decision by posting a picture of him holding an AK-47 on Facebook that went viral on social networking websites.

Before he picked up a gun, Majid had made a name for himself as the goalkeeper of an Anantnag-based cricket and football club which he joined when he was in the ninth class.

Khan had previously hinted at his inclination to join the militant ranks in a Facebook post on October 29.

Khan’s decision to join the outfit was previously seen as a sign of rising dissent among Kashmiri youths and a sign of the Valley going out of control. Police also feared that a local football star joining the outfit would inspire other youth in the area to follow suit.

The local police including Inspector General Muneer Khan have given out statements saying that the police is ready to rehabilitate any local militant who surrenders.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags #India #Jammu and Kahsmir #Politics

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.