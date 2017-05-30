App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 30, 2017 07:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kashmir, Kashmiris, Kashmiriyat all belong to India: Rajnath Singh

Those who make attempts to hurt the pride of jawans also need to be taught a lesson, Singh said during an event at Subharti University on Delhi-Dehradun highway here.

Kashmir, Kashmiris, Kashmiriyat all belong to India: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government was making efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue at the earliest, and asserted that 'Kashmir, Kashmiri and Kashmiriyat' belonged to India.

Those who make attempts to hurt the pride of jawans also need to be taught a lesson, Singh said during an event at Subharti University on Delhi-Dehradun highway here.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told the 20- nation grouping B20 that India was fighting corruption and terrorism.

In such a condition if they do not provide India with details of Indians who have bank accounts overseas then it would be difficult to check graft, Modi had told B20 leader, Singh said.

"As a result, India now has access to information from foreign countries because of which Indian government would be able to seize black money," he said.

On purported video clips of Pakistan killing two Indian soldiers, the home minister said the defence forces have several times responded to such provocations and the surgical strikes were one of them.

The senior BJP leader also termed the three-year term of his party-led NDA government as "successful".

He asked the elected representatives to keep their doors open round-the-clock for the public.

In his 47-minute address, he touched upon issues including demonetisation, farmers' issues, corruption, economy, foreign policy, among others.

tags #Current Affairs #government #Politics #Rajnath Singh

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.