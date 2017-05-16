Karti Chidambaram – The man who always wanted to be on Page 1 and not Page 3

Moneycontrol News

In 2000, the Outlook magazine in a story headlined Chentucky Fried (http://bit.ly/2rb2otp) had quoted Karti Chidambaram, who was 29 then, as saying: “"People in Chennai always had the potential to spend, but didn't have many options. Give them value for money and they're willing to bite the bait.”

Indeed, in many ways, Karti, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram, exemplified the new Chennai—cosmopolitan, unapologetic about being ambitious, and a major consumption Centre that could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Mumbai and Delhi.

Seventeen years later, Karti, now 46, finds himself at the wrong end of the investigating agencies.

Early on Tuesday morning, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths scoured Chidambaram and Karti’s homes in Chennai amid allegations of murky deals involving foreign investment approvals given to Peter and Indrani Mukerjea’s INX Media.

Also read: CBI raids Chennai residences of P Chidambaram, son Karti

Karti’s brush with controversies goes back nearly a decade when in 2009, his name found mention in the Wikileaks.

A US consular official Frederick Kaplan, in a cable, sent on May 13, 2009, reportedly refers to Karti as someone who believes “bribes are useful but not necessary to political success”.

According to the cable (http://bit.ly/2pEXZiE) “Home Minister P. Chidambaram's son, Karti Chidambaram, who is managing his father's campaign for the Lok Sabha seat from Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, told us that "every village leader asks for two things: some money for the local temple and a community hall."

Chidambaram went on to say that it is impossible to fulfill every such request, but that he does give "a few sops" to villages that might be on the fence about supporting his father. He specifically denied paying cash for votes, but not because of any moral objection to doing so.

According to Chidambaram, he does not pay cash for votes in his rural constituency because it is impossible to distribute the money effectively when the villages are spread so far apart. But the President of the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress told us that he had just visited Chidambaram and said, "Karti is doing a good job in Sivaganga. He is distributing some money to the people, which his father won't do,” Wikileaks quoted the cable as saying.

IMPRESSIVE CV

Karti went to Chennai’s Don Bosco School, graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration (BBA) and followed it up with a Bachelor’s degree in law from Cambridge University.

Studying law was only natural for Karti. Both his parents—mother Nalini and father P Chidambaram—are among India’s most accomplished lawyers.

However, unlike his parents, Karti never practised law. Instead, he set up a string of boutique firms offering a range of services from legal consulting to investment advisory, hospitality and healthcare.

According to the Economic Times profile of May 2012, (http://bit.ly/2qmGl1U) Karti had set up a public opinion forum called Karuthu (opinion) with Kanimozhi, daughter of DMK leader M Karunanidhi.

He has a website (https://kartipchidambaram.wordpress.com/) that lists his public engagements, press releases and speeches. He regularly tweets @KartiPC.

His other companies and firms include Ausbridge Holdings, Kaiser Luxury Hotels, Advantage Strategic Consulting, and Halidon Marketing among others.

Must read: Centre targeting my son to silence my voice, says P Chidambaram

Karti is also facing charges made by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy of being involved in the Aircel-Maxis 2G telecom scam that caused a political uproar and then an industry-government gridlock.

Political career

According to Karti, he wanted to become a politician at the age of 14. In this profile, The Telegraph (http://bit.ly/2pPR1Da) Karti is quoted as saying: “I was reading newspapers by the time I was in Class III and knew about world politics at a young age. I also knew I wanted to be a politician when I was 14”.

Karti appears uncomfortable with the idea of being described as a dynast. “You seem to think I belong to a group of armchair inheritors.... Babalog! Perhaps you should travel with me in the districts to get a better sense”, he was quoted in the Outlook in a story titled The Subtle Rules Of Go-Karting (http://bit.ly/2qmNBet), which also quoted BJP ideologue S. Gurumurthy describing Karti as “someone who peddles influence”.

The Economic Times profile of May 2012, (http://bit.ly/2qmGl1U) points out that “at his age, his father was already in his second year as a member of Parliament. Now, while the sons of his father's peers (those like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot) are already part of the Union Ministry, Karti hasn't even taken the full political plunge”.

Karti’s first shot at the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 was miserable. He lost his deposit in his father’s home constituency Sivaganga.

TENNIS AND SPORTS

Karti is a Tennis enthusiast and has also interests in Bowling and Karate.

He is Vice-President of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association, is the chairman of the organising committee for the Chennai Open (India’s only ATP level tournament).

He was removed from the post of Vice President by AITA in 2014 on grounds of conflict of interest.

“Tennis is my biggest passion and has probably played a big part in my life,” Karti was quoted in The Telegraph (http://bit.ly/2pPR1Da) `Don’t put me on Page 3 — I want to be on Page 1’

In the middle of the CBI raids, Karti may remain on Page 1, at least for now.