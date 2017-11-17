App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Nov 16, 2017 09:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka Assembly passes anti-superstition bill

The Karnataka government's much-hyped anti-superstition bill to prevent and eradicate "inhuman evil practices" was unanimously passed in the Legislative Assembly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Karnataka government's much-hyped anti-superstition bill to prevent and eradicate "inhuman evil practices" was unanimously passed in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday with some minor amendments.

The Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Bill, 2017, tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday, states that it intends to protect the common people against "evil" and "sinister" practices.

The bill seeks to combat and eradicate other such inhuman practices propagated and performed in the name of "black magic" by conman with sinister motive of exploiting the common people, thereby destroying the social fabric in the society.

Further, it aims to bring social awakening and awareness in the society and create healthy and safe social environment.

related news

Replying to the debate, Social Justice Minister H Anjaneya said certain minor amendments sought by some members would be made part of the bill.

Practices like 'Mudradharane' by Madhwa Brahmins has  been exempted.

As per this practice, 'Mudras' (dyes) usually made of gold or copper are heated on coal fire and stamped on the body.

'Vashikarana', practised in occult science as an act of subjugation or advertising about it in the name of treatment has been banned, following the suggestions made by the members during the debate.

The legislation was earlier proposed as The Evil,  Inhuman and Superstitious Practices Prevention Bill.

After omitting the word superstitious, it is now titled The Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Bill, 2017.

Cleared by the government on September 27, the Cabinet  had earlier discussed the bill under the title The Karnataka  Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other  Inhuman Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Bill.

It had in July 2016 referred the legislation to a  Cabinet sub-committee headed by Revenue Minister Kagodu  Thimmappa, citing that most of the ministers wanted the bill  to be studied in detail before coming to any decision.

Anjaneya, explaining the contents of the bill to the House, sought support of members in unanimously passing it  with an intention to eradicate all evil practices from the  society.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government's intention through this bill was towards eradication of social evils and secure those who are being oppressed in the name of such practices.

"Our intention is not to hurt anyone's sentiments or  feelings as being projected. There should be no place for such practices in today's world," he said.

Stating that there were provisions to make any addition or deletion, Law Minister T B Jayachandra had earlier said the bill was similar to the one in Maharashtra.

But the Karnataka bill has 'savings' and 'schedule' categories, which classify the practices that could be tolerated and those that need to be controlled or prohibited.

According to the bill, for removal of doubts, nothing  in the Act shall apply with respect to the forms of worship  mentioned under the heading 'savings' and they include practices like 'pradakshina', yatras, 'parikramas' performed at religious places, among other normal practices.

It also includes the advice with regard to 'Vastushastra', advice by 'jyothishya' and other astrologers.

Those practices which have been included under the  'schedule' for prohibition are -- performing any inhuman, evil act and black magic in search of precious things, bounty and hidden treasures.

Other practices listed under 16 points for prohibition, include facilitating any person to roll over leaves of leftover food by other persons in any public or religious places or similar practices that violate human dignity.

Also, forcing any person to carry out evil practices such as killing of an animal by biting its neck and coercing any person or persons to perform 'fire walk' at the time of 'jatras' (temple/village fest) and religious festivals have  also been included, it added.

Stressing the need for educating people about evil practices in the society, Opposition BJP Leader Jagadish  Shettar said "if we don't educate, then it just becomes another record.

tags #India #Karnataka #Politics

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.