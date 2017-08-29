App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Aug 28, 2017 08:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

JD(U) to seek Sharad Yadav's disqualification from Rajya Sabha

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said Yadav's participation in the rally of an opposition party was a fit case for disqualification under Schedule 10 of its constitution as it amounted to anti-party activity.

JD(U) to seek Sharad Yadav's disqualification from Rajya Sabha

The JD(U) will write to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu seeking disqualification of its rebel leader Sharad Yadav, who today attended an opposition rally in Patna defying the party's directive against it.

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said Yadav's participation in the rally of an opposition party was a fit case for disqualification under Schedule 10 of its constitution as it amounted to anti-party activity.

He cited the examples of Mufti Mohammed Sayeed and Upendra Kushwaha, who were disqualified on this ground.

Tyagi had written a letter to Yadav a couple of days back, warning that his attending the rally organised by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad would mean he has acted against the principles of the party and voluntarily quit its membership.

JD(U) sources made it clear that the party will not expel Yadav, a founding member of the party and its longest serving president, as it would allow him to retain his Rajya Sabha membership.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha last year and his tenure ends in 2022.

Yadav had fallen out with the party after its chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dumped Bihar's grand alliance, which included the RJD and the Congress, and joined hands with the BJP within a matter of hours, Lalu and his family of not coming out clean on corruption charges against them.

tags #India #JD(U) #M Venkaiah Naidu #Politics #Rajya Sabha #Sharad Yadav

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.