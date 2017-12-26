Jairam Thakur to take oath on Wednesday; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and chief ministers of many BJP-ruled states would attend the swearing-in ceremony of Jairam Thakur as the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

The ceremony would be held at the historic Ridge ground here, Thakur said.

The five-time MLA from Seraj in Mandi was elected leader of the BJP legislature party yesterday after the party ousted the Congress from power in the state by winning 44 out of the 68 seats in the Assembly polls.

Thakur said apart from Modi and Shah, chief ministers of many BJP-ruled states would attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The ceremony would be brief and some ministers would also take oath, but their names are yet to finalised, he said.

Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the swearing-in ceremony and the prime minister is likely to address people at the Ridge.