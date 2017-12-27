App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 27, 2017 11:44 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Jai Ram Thakur takes oath as 14th Himachal Pradesh CM; PM Modi, Amit Shah and LK Advani in front row

The BJP has won 44 seats in 68-member House and there are several claimants, including senior leaders and former ministers for a berth in the Cabinet.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur was sworn-in as the Himachal Pradesh chief minister at the historic Ridge Maidan on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, party chief Amit Shah and several Union ministers and chief ministers in attendance.

The BJP has won 44 seats in 68-member House and there are several claimants, including senior leaders and former ministers for a berth in the Cabinet.

The Ridge Ground turned saffron with BJP flags fluttering all around and cut outs of Modi, Amit Shah and Jai Ram Thakur dominated the scene.

Massive security and other arrangements were made for the grand function and the Ridge, Annandale helipad and Jubbar-Hatti airport were under the protection of the SPG.

Read More

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #Himachal Pradesh #India #Jai Ram Thakur #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.