Jai Ram Thakur takes oath as 14th Himachal Pradesh CM; PM Modi, Amit Shah and LK Advani in front row

BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur was sworn-in as the Himachal Pradesh chief minister at the historic Ridge Maidan on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, party chief Amit Shah and several Union ministers and chief ministers in attendance.

The BJP has won 44 seats in 68-member House and there are several claimants, including senior leaders and former ministers for a berth in the Cabinet.

The Ridge Ground turned saffron with BJP flags fluttering all around and cut outs of Modi, Amit Shah and Jai Ram Thakur dominated the scene.

Massive security and other arrangements were made for the grand function and the Ridge, Annandale helipad and Jubbar-Hatti airport were under the protection of the SPG.