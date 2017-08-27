App
Aug 23, 2017 09:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jagan booked for 'objectionable' remarks against Andhra Pradesh CM

YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy was booked for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu during the by-election campaign.

Jagan booked for 'objectionable' remarks against Andhra Pradesh CM

YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy was today booked for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the campaign for the by-election to the Nandyal Assembly constituency.

Based on a letter by Returning Officer and district Joint Collector Prasanna Venkatesh, the Nandyal police booked the Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly under sections 188, 504 and 506 of the IPC and section 125 of the Representation of People's Act (RPA).

The IPC sections relate to disobedience to order promulgated by public servant, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and criminal intimidation.

The RPA section relates to promoting enmity between classes in connection with election.

The bypoll in Nandyal took place today.

During the campaign early this month for his party candidate Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy in Nandyal, Jagan allegedly said "There is nothing wrong in shooting a person like Chandrababu Naidu who did not honour even one of the promises made".

In another instance, Jagan reportedly replaced shooting with "hanging" while lashing out at the chief minister.

The TDP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission over Jagan's remarks based on which the EC directed the returning officer to file a case against the opposition leader.

"As per the EC directions, I wrote a letter to the police today to file a case," the Joint Collector told PTI over phone.

Rayalaseema Zone Inspector General of Police Sheik Mohammad Iqbal said a case has been registered against Jagan under relevant sections and an investigation was launched.

Official sources said the YSR Congress chief may be arrested since it was a criminal case.

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #India #Politics

