It's political vendetta, alleges Cong on action against Karti, Vadra's firm

The Congress today termed as "pure political vendetta" the CBI questioning its leader P Chidambaram's son Karti in a graft case and the moves for a CBI probe into a "land scam" allegedly involving a company of Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of party president Sonia Gandhi.

"This is nothing except political vendetta of the worst kind which is playing itself out and it has sunk to a new low," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told reporters here.

Tewari, without naming the government or the ruling BJP, said political rivals were being targeted, which was a "fair game going by the political standards. But now, they have dragged families into it.

"They have taken it to a new low."

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria had yesterday said that the state government had written to the CBI for a probe into land scams in Bikaner, including those allegedly involving a company of Vadra.

Karti today appeared before the CBI in connection with a corruption case. He was directed by the Supreme Court to appear for questioning before the CBI.

The agency wants to examine him in connection with a clearance given to media group INX Media for receiving funds from Mauritius by erstwhile Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) when his father P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

It is alleged that a firm "indirectly controlled" by him received money from INX Media, run by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea.

The CBI had issued a notice to Karti to appear for questioning in June but he had sought more time. Later, a look out circular was also issued against him to prevent him from leaving the country, CBI sources said.

Tewari said it was "very surprising" that the government registered an FIR against unknown persons with regard to FIBP clearances and dared the government to take action against the "unknown persons".

He alleged that the unknown persons were six "senior most secretaries", who would make recommendations to the minister who would sign the files concerned.

"Did the minister reverse the recommendation or did the minister go by the recommendation of the board? And the latter is true. So, this is nothing except political vendetta," he said.

Tewari also termed the CBI as "communal bureau of investigation".