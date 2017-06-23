App
Jun 23, 2017 10:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

ISRO setting new standards in bringing space tech closer to people: Congress Prez Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday congratulated the ISRO and country's space scientists and engineers for the successful launch of the PSLV-C38 mission that will put 31 satellites into orbit.

ISRO setting new standards in bringing space tech closer to people: Congress Prez Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday congratulated the ISRO and country's space scientists and engineers for the successful launch of the PSLV-C38 mission that will put 31 satellites into orbit.

Expressing her admiration and adulation for the agency's scientists, Gandhi said, "With every successful mission, the ISRO has set new standards in bringing space technology closer to people and meaningful end uses."

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi also lauded the ISRO for the successful launch of satellites.

"Congratulations ISRO on the launch of Cartosat2 series. Science in service of humanity - proud of our space scientists for making it happen!" he tweeted, while on a holiday abroad.

India today successfully put into orbit a satellite that will give a boost to its military surveillance capabilities along with 30 other tiny satellites, all but one of them foreign-- from a single rocket in yet another milestone for its low-cost space programme.

