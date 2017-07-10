App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jul 09, 2017 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Internet services restored in Kashmir Valley

While the 2G mobile internet services were restored during the night, the high-speed (3G and 4G) internet services were restored this evening.

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir today restored all internet services in the Valley, two days after the facilities were snapped due to apprehensions of law and order problems on the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen "commander" Burhan Wani.

"All internet services, including broadband and high- speed mobile internet, have been restored in Kashmir," said an official.

He added that the services were restored in view of the "improving situation".

The BSNL's broadband service was resumed this morning, said the official, adding that all the social media sites were also working across all the platforms.

The internet services were snapped across the Valley on Thursday night as a precautionary measure to maintain law- and-order in view of Wani's first death anniversary yesterday.

Wani was killed in an encounter with the security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on July 8 last year.

His killing had triggered massive protests and prolonged periods of curfews and shutdowns across the Valley.

As many as 85 people were killed and thousands injured in the daily clashes between the security forces and protesters for a period of over four months.

Life in the Valley returned to normal today after two days of restrictions and strikes as Wani's first death anniversary remained by and large peaceful.

