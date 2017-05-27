App
May 27, 2017 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Intensify campaign against unauthorised vehicles: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, on Saturday, directed the Transport Department to take strong action against unauthorised vehicles plying in the state.

Intensify campaign against unauthorised vehicles: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, on Saturday, directed the Transport Department to take strong action against unauthorised vehicles plying in the state.

The Chief Minister has instructed the Department to ensure strict enforcement of the Motor Vehicles Act by intensifying checking of buses, goods vehicles, and tractor trolleys said an official spokesperson.

After Amarinder's orders, the Transport Department has sent out a communiqué to all Regional Transport Authorities and District Transport Officers to make sure that the timetable of each bus, along with its permit and tax compliance proof, is checked meticulously by the enforcement teams on the ground.

The officers have also been ordered to submit a comprehensive daily report.

Besides strict action against tractor-trolleys plying illegally, the department has issued directions for intensifying checking to stop overloading of vehicles.

The Chief Minister's directives came amid reports of continuing transport violations, resulting in lawlessness and fatal accidents on roads.

While a new transport policy is being worked on by the government, Amarinder has asked the Department to ensure strict compliance with the existing rules and regulations to ensure road safety.

