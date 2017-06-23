Indo-Pak matters have to be resolved bilaterally: MEA

India affirmed that issues with Pakistan will have to be decided "bilaterally", while reacting to suggestions by UN chief Antonio Guteress that he is engaged in bringing about a dialogue between the two neighbours.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Bagley told reporters he was aware of the remarks made by Guteress that were raised the issue during his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif.

"I have seen the reply which has been reported in the media. Essentially the secretary general asked a question in response to a question... Bilateral issues have to be decided bilaterally and the UN secretary general has been made aware of that position," Bagley said.

Addressing reporters at his first press conference at the world body's headquarters since assuming office in January, Guterres recently said that he is engaged in bringing about a dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue.

"Why do you think I met three times the Prime Minister of Pakistan and two times the Prime Minister of India," Guterres said with a laughter, responding to a question on whether he is involved in the matter.