App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 15, 2017 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's plea on Jadhav 'unnecessary': Pakistan

India's application on its national Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence was "unnecessary and misconceived", Pakistan told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) today.

India's plea on Jadhav 'unnecessary': Pakistan
kulbhushan Jadhav

India's application on its national Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence was "unnecessary and misconceived", Pakistan told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) today.

Pakistan, which began its submission in response to India's presentation earlier in the day, said India was using the court as the "scene of political theatre".

"We will not respond in kind," Mohammed Faisal, a Pakistan Foreign Office official, said in his opening remarks.

India had been unable to provide an explanation for Jadhav's passport which bears a Muslim name, he said.

Jadhav, 46, had been arrested on March 3 last year and sentenced death by by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities.

tags #Aussie weaker despite upbeat construction survey as politics eyed #Business

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.