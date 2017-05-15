India's plea on Jadhav 'unnecessary': Pakistan

India's application on its national Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence was "unnecessary and misconceived", Pakistan told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) today.

Pakistan, which began its submission in response to India's presentation earlier in the day, said India was using the court as the "scene of political theatre".

"We will not respond in kind," Mohammed Faisal, a Pakistan Foreign Office official, said in his opening remarks.

India had been unable to provide an explanation for Jadhav's passport which bears a Muslim name, he said.

Jadhav, 46, had been arrested on March 3 last year and sentenced death by by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities.