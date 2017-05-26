App
May 26, 2017 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

India has touched new heights under PM Modi: Yogi Adityanath

The UP chief minister insisted that the central government's welfare schemes were devoid of any partisanship and in fact were launched with the aim to ensure 'development for all'.

India has touched new heights under PM Modi: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the country had touched new heights on both the home front as well as the international stage with Modi at its helm.

Addressing a public gathering, held here to mark the completion of three years of the BJP-led NDA government, Adityanath also played heavily up the party's largely corruption-free image.

"In the last three years, no (BJP) minister has been accused of corruption," Adityanath said.

He further remarked that Modi's policies and programmes had added heft to India's global status prompting developed countries to take note of her growth story.

"A number of countries have praised the work and schemes of Prime Minister Modi. India's honour and self-respect in the world has definitely gone up," he said.

The UP chief minister insisted that the central government's welfare schemes were devoid of any partisanship and in fact were launched with the aim to ensure 'development for all'.

"In the last three years, as many as 69 schemes were launched for the welfare of the people irrespective of their caste, creed or religion," he said.

He also urged the party workers to gear up for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and work hard to ensure BJP's win in the parliamentary elections.

tags #Current Affairs #Narendra Modi #Yogi Adityanath

