India facing challenges due to Centre's wrong policies: Congress

Newly-appointed Rajasthan incharge and Congress national general secretary Avinash Pandey said the country was facing challenges due to the Centre's policies.

"The country is facing difficult challenges and we need to work together. Our unity will be our basis of electoral win in the state assembly elections scheduled next year,” he said.

The Congress leader, during a meeting of the party MLAs, working committee members and office bearers, alleged that the administration in the state was working under pressure of the BJP government.

Exuding confidence among the party workers, Pandey said Congress has always practiced politics of ethics and has never compromised with its values and ideology.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot also hit out at the Centre and the state government, saying people were being misled and the BJP governments have failed on all fronts.

"Be it presenting distorted history, demolition of temples, lynching of innocent people in the name of protecting cows, the BJP government has failed on all fronts," Pilot alleged.

He added that despite BJP being at the helm of affair in the Centre and the state, the government has turned out be a failure on internal and external security issues.

"Army jawans are dying, terrorist activities have increased, extremism is high in Kashmir and naxal problem stands resolved."

Congress general secretary, Ashok Gehlot said that BJP was conspiring against Rahul Gandhi.

"Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had brought IT revolution and using the same BJP is conspiring against Rahul Gandhi," Gehlot said.

Congress general secretary, Dr C P Joshi said that we need to be prepared to take on the new challenges and use social media along with traditional modes of reaching masses for assembly elections scheduled next year.

Another party general secretary, Mohan Prakash accused the BJP of having divisive policies on communal lines.

He said that BJP is misleading people for its political gains.