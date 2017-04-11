In second Cabinet meet, Yogi Adityanath focuses on electricity and farmers

During its second cabinet meeting after the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet took a handful of decisions for the power and agriculture sector.

Key highlights of the meeting:

The big focus was on power and farmers. The UP government is planning to sign an MoU with the Centre for 'power to all' scheme to ensure that there is power supply in various parts of the state.

In districts, the target is 24 hours while in rural areas the government is targeting 18 hour power supply and 20 hours a day in towns. UP Cabinet aims to achieve this by 2018 and before 2019.

For potato farmers, the government has decided to introduce minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 487 per quintal. And, sugarcane farmers can also heave a sigh of relief as the government has decided to clear their dues of around Rs 6,000 crore.

To introduce transparency and check corruption, the cabinet has decided to allow Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and other central agencies to conduct audits for various development authorities in the state and also boards.

The government has also decided to adopt e-tenders at the district levels for the mining sector for a period of six months to fight the crunch of raw materials.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh including Gorakhpur, the parliamentary constituency of Yogi Adityanath, are dealing with the problem of Japanese Encephalitis (JE).

The chief minister has sought a proposal from the health department to see what measures have been taken to eradicate the disease. The government will launch a drive to prevent JE and will also draw a contingency plan which will include supplies at hospitals and also prevention through fogging.