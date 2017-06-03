In a nutshell: India and Pakistan's tussle over Kulbhushan Jadhav

Moneycontrol News

Fourteen days after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the Pakistan military court’s execution order of Kulbhushan Singh Jadhav, Pakistan declared that Jadhav would be alive till he exhausts his clemency.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Nazeem Zakaria released a statement which said irrespective of the ICJ ruling Jadhav would not be executed unless all his mercy appeals to the Chief of Army Staff and the President of Pakistan expires.

The statement was issued to address the Indian media of “misrepresentation/false statements/allegations” after the ICJ ruling on May 18. Zakaria claimed that the Indian media had misrepresented winning at the ICJ hearing.

With the Kulbhushan Jadhav uproar hammering bilateral relations between India and Pakistan with its rapid developments, let’s look at the case in brief retrospect.

Pakistan’s execution order

Kulbhushan Singh Jadhav, a retired Indian naval officer was sentenced to death by a Pakistani Military Court on April 10, 2017 on charges of espionage and carrying out terrorist activity within Pakistan.

Jadhav was arrested from the Pakistan-Iran border through a counter intelligence operation on March 2016, claimed Pakistan.

They repeatedly alleged that Jadhav was a Research and Intelligence Wing (RAW) agent acting as an Indian ‘spy’ in Balochistan, amid resilient contentions from India rejecting Pakistan’s claim.

India slammed Pakistan’s trial procedure as a farce and notified the Pakistani High Commission that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran last year.

A few days after his execution order, a confessional video surfaced in Pakistani media wherein Jadhav pleaded guilty to all the statements made by Pakistan.

But India rejected it as valid evidence, alleging that the video was shot under Pakistani coercion or severe mental threat.

Soon after the arrest, Pakistan had beckoned Indian High Commission against the involvement of an Indian ‘spy’ in treasonous activities within Pakistan.

India denied claiming that he had retired from the Indian Navy in 2002 and has no relations to the Indian government. It upheld that Khulbhushan Jadhav ran an independent business in Iran and had no connections with RAW.

Denial of Consular Access:

India’s appeal for consular access to Jadhav was continually repudiated by Pakistan, making it clear that Jadhav would not be extradited.

India resorted to international aid and approached the International Court of Justice, demanding consular access in accordance with the Vienna Conventions of Consular Relations.

The Vienna Convention, of which both India and Pakistan are a part of, says that the ICJ will have jurisdiction over consular relation disputes.

However, Pakistan claimed that Vienna Conventions do not apply in cases of espionage during the ICJ hearing at Hague on 18 May, where the execution was stayed by ICJ until the final verdict.

Lurking loopholes

Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s advisor on foreign affairs, Sartaz Aziz reportedly admitted that there was insufficient evidence against Jadhav on December 2016. However, he denied making any such statement in March 2017.

Sartaz Aziz had also raised issues regarding the possession of two passports by Khulbushan Singh Jadhav, one in his name and the other with the name of Hussain Mubarak Patel.