Imported mushrooms are the secret behind PM Modi's fair skin: Cong's Alpesh Thakor

Just hours before the bitter and often bizarre election campaign in Gujarat ended on Tuesday, Congress' fresh face Alpesh Thakor stoked another controversy by reportedly saying that imported mushrooms are the secret behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "fair skin".

Speaking at a public meeting Radhanpur constituency of Patan district, the Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader claimed that the prime minster ate mushrooms imported from Taiwan and each of them cost Rs 80,000.

Thakor then went on to say that the prime minister consumes five such mushrooms in a day, thus spending Rs 4 lakh a day on the same.

"He was dark like me but he became fair because of these imported mushrooms," Thakor said. "You cannot have what PM Modi eats because it is not food for the poor. A source told me Modi ji has been eating it (imported mushrooms) since he was the CM (Chief Minister) of Gujarat. I have seen his earlier photos. He was dark like me, but now he has grown fairer."

As the crowd continued to laugh, Thakor said that if a prime minister consumed food worth Rs 4 lakh a day, then his party workers must be spending a lot more.