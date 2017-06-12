App
Jun 12, 2017 07:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Implement loan waiver without delay: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the Maharashtra government's decision to grant a loan waiver to farmers should be implemented without delay so that peasants could apply for fresh loan ahead of Kharif season.

Against the backdrop of strident protests by cultivators in various parts of the state, the Devendra Fadnavis government decided in principle to waive farmers' loans with certain stipulations.

The former Union agriculture minister told reporters the loan waiver decision should be implemented soon so that farmers can apply for new loan for the Kharif season and concentrate on sowing.

"Farmers are demanding a loan waiver on the lines of Uttar Pradesh. The Maharashtra government took the decision today, days after farmers took to streets and protested for their demands," he said.

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said the government should not place any criterion for eligibility to avail loan and all farmers should get fresh credit.

Seeking to take credit for the loan waiver, the former deputy chief minister said, "The government was forced to announce the loan waiver as we took to street and fought for the loan waiver. This decision should have been taken during the Budget session, which would have saved lives of many farmers who have committed suicide due to indebtedness". PTI CORR .

