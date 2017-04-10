Hyderabad BJP MLA issues threat against those opposing Ram temple

In remarks that could trigger another controversy over the Ram Mandir issue, a BJP MLA in Telangana has threatened to “behead” those opposing the temple construction in Ayodhya town of Uttar Pradesh.

During a public rally, Hyderabad MLA Raja Singh said: “Those who warn against building a Ram temple in Ayodhya…we welcome it. Let these traitors raise their heads so we can behead them.”

Singh’s comment came after an All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader warned of “dire consequences” if Ram Mandir was built in Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court, which is hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case, had recently said that the issue should be resolved through talks.