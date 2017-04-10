App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Apr 09, 2017 06:28 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Hyderabad BJP MLA issues threat against those opposing Ram temple

In remarks that could trigger another controversy over the Ram Mandir issue, a BJP MLA in Telangana has threatened to “behead” those opposing the temple construction in Ayodhya town of Uttar Pradesh.

Hyderabad BJP MLA issues threat against those opposing Ram temple

In remarks that could trigger another controversy over the Ram Mandir issue, a BJP MLA in Telangana has threatened to “behead” those opposing the temple construction in Ayodhya town of Uttar Pradesh.

During a public rally, Hyderabad MLA Raja Singh said: “Those who warn against building a Ram temple in Ayodhya…we welcome it. Let these traitors raise their heads so we can behead them.”

Singh’s comment came after an All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader warned of “dire consequences” if Ram Mandir was built in Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court, which is hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case, had recently said that the issue should be resolved through talks.

Read more.

tags #BJP MLA #India #News #Politics #Ram Mandir #Ram temple in Ayodhya #Uttar Pradesh

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.