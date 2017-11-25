App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Nov 25, 2017 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Hindus should beget four children till UCC is implemented'  

A senior Hindu seer on Saturday said Hindus must bear at least four children till the Uniform Civil Code is implemented to check "demographic imbalance".

Swami Govindadev Giriji Maharaj of Bharat Mata Mandir in Haridwar said the two-child policy should not be restricted to Hindus alone, noting that India had lost those territories wherever Hindu population reduced, resulting in demographic imbalance.

He was speaking to reporters on the second day of the three-day Dharma Sansad organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, in the temple town of Udupi of coastal Karnataka.

The Swami said the government was insisting on a maximum of two children, but till the time the Uniform Civil Code is  implemented, Hindus should have at least four children.

India lost many of its territories wherever Hindu population reduces, he said. "We have seen that India lost those territories wherever Hindu population reduced, resulting in demographic imbalance. The two-child policy should not be restricted to Hindus alone."

On cow-vigilantism, the seer said some criminals were settling personal scores under the guise of 'Gau Rakshaks'. "Gau Rakshaks are peace loving people. They have been defamed by some vested interests. Some criminals are settling scores under the guise of Gau Rakshaks," said Giriji Maharaj. The mega religious event is being attended by over 2,000 Hindu seers, matt heads and VHP leaders from all over the country.

tags #India #Politics

