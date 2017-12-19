Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2017 Final Tally: Dislike BJP, but don't derail 'vikas', says PM Modi

1. BJP is all set to form government in Himachal Pradesh
2. Final tally shows BJP won 44 seats while Congress got 20 seats.
3. BJP's chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal loses in Sujanpur constituency.
4. Congress candidate Rajinder Rana won from Sujanpur.
Dec 18, 05:04 PM (IST)
Dec 19, 05:53 PM (IST)
Assembly Election Results 2017 - A Look At The Key Numbers
Dec 19, 05:52 PM (IST)
BJP Wins In Gujarat - But It's Far From Convincing
BJP has won 43 seats in Himachal and is leading in 1 seat while Congress has won 19 seats and is leading in 2 seats.
Dec 18, 08:40 PM (IST)
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi today said party's victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh vindicated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's big policy decisions of demonetisation and
GST.
The poll outcome is also a big slap on those who mocked demonetisation and GST by terming the latter as "Gabbar Singh Tax", he said alluding to Congress newly appointed President Rahul Gandhi comment.
Dec 18, 08:13 PM (IST)
BJP’s impressive victory in Himachal Pradesh indicates that people of the state rejected misgovernance of the Congress Government and wants a Government that is not corrupt and can deliver. BJP will provide good and honest governance to Devbhoomi Himachal.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Tomar will be heading to Himachal Pradesh to discuss about the leadership there, JP Nadda said.
Dec 18, 07:49 PM (IST)
EVMs cannot be manipulated in any way. I want to urge everyone to ignore rumours on this matter. The election conducted through EVMs & VVPAT are completely unbiased: Pushpendra Rajput, Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh #ElectionResults2017pic.twitter.com/x2qikY8Tqa
According to latest trends, BJP has won 31 seats and is leading in 12 seats. Congress has won 17 seats and is leading in 4 seats.
Dec 18, 07:23 PM (IST)
BJP in Kerala today hailed the party's victory in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls and said it clearly indicated that the country was moving towards 'Congress mukt (Congress free) Bharat'.
"The BJP's victory is also the defeat of the Congress party's strategy to win the polls through caste and narrow minded politics", BJP State President Kummanon Rajasekharan said.
Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for winning the Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today said there was no alternative to the party in the country.
Raje said it was the victory of Modi's leadership and Shah's organisational skills.
Dec 18, 07:00 PM (IST)
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said that the people of Gujarat have given their approval once again to development works and policies carried under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He congratulated the voters of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for giving verdict in favour of the party. Das also congratulated the Prime Minister and BJP President Amit Shah for the big wins.
Dec 18, 06:50 PM (IST)
After 2014, there is hunger for development. Even if you do not like BJP, do not try to derail the progress being made towards development: PM Modi.
Dec 18, 06:41 PM (IST)
The nation has rallied in support of GST and demonetisation, he said. The aspirations of middle class are rising and the government has to fulfill them.
Dec 18, 06:39 PM (IST)
Common man of India is progressive and wants progressive policies. Era of 'Jaisa Hai, Chalega' is gone. Himachal results prove that if you don't focus on development and are indulging in corruption that people reject you after 5 years, Modi said.
Dec 18, 06:38 PM (IST)
Recent elections results have proven that the country is ready for reform, is looking towards things that perform in a positive way and believes in transformation, Modi said at BJP headquarter in Delhi.
Dec 18, 06:34 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Himachal and Gujarat for choosing the path of progress by voting for BJP.
Dec 18, 06:29 PM (IST)
Himachal Pradesh Election Constituency-wise Results 2017 Live here.
With the BJP set to wrest power from the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, party leader Anurag Thakur today said the people of the state wanted change because of a bad law-and-order situation and "misgovernance".
Thakur said that the announcement of Prem Kumar Dhumal as the BJP's chief ministerial candidate ahead of the election also helped the voters turn in favour of the saffron party.
However, Dhumal was defeated from the Sujanpur Assembly seat.
"People wanted a change in Himachal Pradesh because the law-and-order situation was bad and also, there was misgovernance. The Congress was involved in corruption," he alleged.
Dec 18, 06:09 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive at BJP's Delhi headquarters soon.
Dec 18, 06:02 PM (IST)
“We are sad about Prem Kumar Dhumal losing but we are happy that people of Himachal Pradesh voted for BJP,” says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Dec 18, 05:58 PM (IST)
BJP's chief ministerial face for the Himachal Pradesh polls, Prem Kumar Dhumal, was defeated today from the Sujanpur Assembly seat even as his party appeared set to form the government in the hill state. The former chief minister lost to his Congress rival Rajinder Singh Rana by about 3,500 votes.
Dhumal accepted his defeat and said that the result was unexpected and the party would do introspection. He congratulated the winners and party workers for the spectacular victory in the state polls.
Meanwhile, Varinder Kanwar, who won from Kutlehar in Una district, offered to vacate his seat for Dhumal.
Highlights:
CNN-News18 has called the election in the BJP's favour in Gujarat as well with trends showing the BJP crossing the majority mark of 92
The BJP has won Himachal Pradesh with 38 seats in trends so far, crossing the halfway mark of 35
The Congress has taken the first lead in the hill state.
Counting is officially underway. Expect early trends in the next half an hour, while we should have a clear picture by 10am.
Assembly Election Results 2017 - A Look At The Key Numbers
BJP Wins In Gujarat - But It's Far From Convincing
As per the final tally, BJP won 44 seats while Congress got 20 seats in Himachal.
