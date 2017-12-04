App
Dec 04, 2017 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'He is not alone, he is in India': Sushma Swaraj responds on Twitter after Italian national's accident

The accident had taken place in the Dankaur area when the car in which Farris and his driver collided with one another

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sushma_Swaraj_Foreign_Minster
Sushma_Swaraj_Foreign_Minster

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today came to the aid of an Italian national, who was critically injured in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Noida.

Four people, including Giovanni Farris, were injured when two cars collided on the Yamuna Expressway, police said today.

Shafaque Alam, a reporter from The Times of India, made use of Twitter to inform External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as well as the Italian Embassy in Delhi about Farris’s condition.

Sushma Swaraj promptly followed up, informing that she had contacted the Kailash hospital authorities, and the situation was taken care of.

The accident took place in the Dankaur area when the car in which Farris and his driver were travelling collided with another, as per an India Today report.

In the other car, two people including a woman had suffered minor injuries and were admitted to a hospital and later discharged.

Giovanni Farris was admitted in a critical condition to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida after a car collided with SUV on the Yamuna Expressway.

The Italian Embassy have also contacted the hospital staff to ensure Farris’s well being.

