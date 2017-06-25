Haryana Chief Minister: Government has disbursed Rs 2,400 core compensation to farmers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that his government has disbursed Rs 2,400 crore as compensation to farmers in the last two years.

He said the BJP government in the state was pursuing farmer-centric policies and has set a target to double the income of tillers by 2022.

Notably, the opposition Congress has upped the ante on the farmers issue in the state and senior leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ashok Tanwar, addressing meetings of farmers to highlight their plight.

Khattar claimed that the farmers in the state are satisfied with the availability of fertilisers, seeds and water for irrigation.

"Many initiatives have been taken to make agriculture risk-free. Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, there is a provision of compensation in case of crop damage and also if farm production is less than average," the chief minister said.

"Many facilities are being provided for crop procurement in mandis. As many as 54 grain markets in the state have been connected online," he said.

Khattar said Haryana Agro-business Training School was being set up in Hisar and Maharana Pratap Horticulture University was being established in Karnal to promote horticulture and keep farmers updated with new techniques.

"Zero per cent interest rate facility is being provided on crop loan. Beekeeping, milk production, pisciculture, mushroom growing are also being promoted," he said.

On introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Khattar said it is a good initiative for reforming the economy and it would bring transparency in business.

"Tax on television sets, air conditioners, washing machines, furniture would now be levied at the rate of 28 per cent, which was presently taxed at 33 per cent. GST would end red-tapism and facilitate consumers and traders by reducing costs," he said.

The chief minister said that 50 per cent of the announcements regarding development works in the state made by him in the last 32 months have been implemented.