May 18, 2017 02:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Harsh Vardhan gets additional charge of Environment Ministry

President Pranab Mukherjee, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has directed that Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Minister shall be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in addition to his exiting portfolios, a press release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan was today given additional charge of Environment Ministry, due to sudden demise of Anil Madhav Dave.

Harsh Vardhan is also the Minister of Earth Sciences.

Environment Minister Dave, 60, died here today.

