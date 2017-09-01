Half-a-dozen ministers may make way for new faces in Cabinet reshuffle
A major chunk of ministers who may join the cabinet is expected to be from the Hindi heartland.
At least six ministers in the Union Cabinet may have to make way for a fresh lot in what is being seen as the last major cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the next general elections.
BJP President Amit Shah held a series of meetings on Thursday with ministers in the Union council, who could be shifted to the party organisation.