App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Aug 22, 2017 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Had no inkling if I would join hands with BJP: claims Nitish Kumar

Kumar, who jettisoned Lalu Prasad's RJD and Congress on July 26 and put in his papers, also claimed attempts were being made to engineer defections in his party.

Had no inkling if I would join hands with BJP: claims Nitish Kumar

Many may believe Nitish Kumar's decision to embrace the BJP was in the works for weeks, if not months, but the Bihar chief minister insists he himself had no inkling he would return to the NDA fold until the saffron party offered support to him the day he resigned after walking out of the Grand Alliance.

Kumar, who jettisoned Lalu Prasad's RJD and Congress on July 26 and put in his papers, also claimed attempts were being made to engineer defections in his party.

"I know none of you would believe me that I had no previous thinking of joining hands with the BJP after tendering my resignation to the Governor on July 26.

"After I resigned, when an offer came to us from BJP that day, I placed it before my legislators who had gathered at my Anne Marg residence for the legislature party meeting and they decided that the offer should be accepted," Kumar told reporters last evening, insisting everything happened in "quick time".

He said BJP legislators and those of its allies immediately joined the meeting of JD(U) lawmakers where he was chosen the leader of their joint legislature party after which he staked claim to form the government.

Kumar claimed, before the quick-paced developments plunged Bihar into a political turmoil, a "behind the scene game" was being played out where JD(U) MLAs were being "lured" to defect.

"Many JD(U) MLAs were being lured to defect from the party ... my MLAs refused all allurements and told me who came with huge offers to them," he said without naming any party or individual. However, his statement was being seen as directed at RJD.

Kumar, also the JD(U) president, warned that rebel veteran leader Sharad Yadav, who is upset over the split in the 3-party Grand Alliance in Bihar, would lose his Rajya Sabha seat if he were to attend the RJD's August 27 rally in Patna, in violation of a party directive.

The Bihar chief minister said he had challenged his detractors to break the party at the open session after the JD(U) national executive meeting last Saturday. "I repeat my challenge today," he said.

Kumar said rules provided for expulsion of a member if he participates in the political programme of another party against the party line, he said.

"If you go into the technicality of this provision....if somebody even sends a photograph of a party leader sharing platform of another party to the president of the party to which the leader belongs, it would amount to that person giving up the membership of the party on his own," he said, and cited instance of former Bihar MP (Capt. Jai Narain Nishad) who lost his membership on that ground.

Kumar, however, did not elaborate whether the provision existed in the JD(U) constitution or the Anti-Defection Law.

JD(U) principal general secretary K C Tyagi had on Saturday said that if Sharad Yadav crosses the 'Lakshman rekha' and attends RJD's rally, the party would initiate action against him.

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.