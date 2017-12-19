App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 19, 2017 01:13 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Gujarat verdict a massive jolt to BJP, PM Modi has no credibility in his state: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress president, speaking for the first time after the loss, said this was a good show by the party and the lowest margin for victory in over three decades showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had credibility issues on his own home turf.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

After a respectable show in the Gujarat assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed a “moral victory” and said the Congress had given a massive jolt to the BJP.

The Congress president, speaking for the first time after the loss, said this was a good show by the party and the lowest margin for victory in over three decades showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had credibility issues on his own home turf.
“BJP’s propaganda has failed. The people in Gujarat don’t believe in Modi’s model of development. The PM talks of vikas but can’t answer questions and has been exposed,” he told reporters outside the Parliament.
 On Monday, Rahul has thanked the Congress workers for a “dignified” fight in Gujarat elections in a tweet. “My Congress brothers and sisters, you have made me very proud. You are different than those you fought because you fought anger with dignity. You have demonstrated to everyone that the Congress’s greatest strength is its decency and courage,” Rahul wrote.




 

tags #BJP #Congress #Gujarat Assembly polls #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.