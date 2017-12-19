Gujarat verdict a massive jolt to BJP, PM Modi has no credibility in his state: Rahul Gandhi

After a respectable show in the Gujarat assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed a “moral victory” and said the Congress had given a massive jolt to the BJP.



On Monday, Rahul has thanked the Congress workers for a “dignified” fight in Gujarat elections in a tweet. “My Congress brothers and sisters, you have made me very proud. You are different than those you fought because you fought anger with dignity. You have demonstrated to everyone that the Congress’s greatest strength is its decency and courage,” Rahul wrote.



“BJP’s propaganda has failed. The people in Gujarat don’t believe in Modi’s model of development. The PM talks of vikas but can’t answer questions and has been exposed,” he told reporters outside the Parliament.

The Congress president, speaking for the first time after the loss, said this was a good show by the party and the lowest margin for victory in over three decades showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had credibility issues on his own home turf.