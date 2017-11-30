App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Nov 29, 2017 07:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat polls: Rahul visits Somnath temple; attacks PM on Rafale deal

Gandhi addressed an election rally at Visavadar in Junagadh district after offering prayers at the shrine of Lord Shiva in the afternoon in Gir Somnath district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi began his two-day visit of poll-bound Gujarat with a visit to the famous Somnath temple, reached out to the Patidar community, and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Gandhi addressed an election rally at Visavadar in Junagadh district after offering prayers at the shrine of Lord Shiva in the afternoon in Gir Somnath district.

Referring to the 2015 quota stir in which 14 members of the Patidar community were killed in police firing, Gandhi said if anyone raises his voice he either gets beaten up or has to face bullets in Gujarat.

"All the communities are raising their voice here against the government. But what do you get if you raise your voice in Gujarat? You are beaten up, you have to face bullets," Gandhi said.

related news

Visavdar is a Patidar-dominated constituency in politically crucial Saurashtra region.

"I asked Modiji three questions (on the Rafale deal). First, is there a difference in the cost of the planes in the first and the second contract (signed with a French firm), please give the reply in yes or no.

"Why was the contract given to a private industrialist friend instead of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)? And did you seek the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Security for the deal?" Gandhi asked.

The Congress vice president also sought to know if the due procedure was followed before formalising the deal with France last year for procuring the fighter jets.

Gandhi alleged that the prime minister was "avoiding" answering his questions "out to fear" that the "truth" would come out before the crucial polls in his home state.

"Narendra Modiji is not replying to these questions because he wants that the truth of Rafale and Jay Shah (son of BJP chief Amit Shah) should not come out before the people ahead of the Gujarat elections," he said.

A web portal had claimed that the turnover of Jay Shah's firm had seen exponential growth after the BJP came to power at Centre in 2014.

Describing Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as the "rubber stamp", he said the government is run by Amit Shah.

He claimed the NDA government delayed the winter session of Parliament as Modi was not ready to discuss the Rafale deal and Jay Shah issue here before the Gujarat polls.

"Generally, Parliament's (winter) session is held every year in November and discussions take place in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. But, due to two reasons, Parliament is opening after the Gujarat polls this time," Gandhi said.

He also criticised the Modi government on the issues of farmers and unemployment in the BJP-ruled Gujarat.

The elections to 182-member Assembly will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. Counting of votes will be taken up on December 18.

tags #assembly elections 2017 #Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 #India #Politics

most popular

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.