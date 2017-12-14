Gujarat polls: PM Narendra Modi waits in queue, casts vote in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today cast his vote here after waiting in a queue to exercise his right at a polling booth set up at a school in Sabarmati constituency of Ahmedabad district.

After casting the vote at the Nishan High School, he showed his inked finger to thousands of supporters who had gathered outside the school in Ranip locality of Sabaramati constituency, amid chants of "Modi Modi".

The prime minister walked a certain distance to greet people standing on both sides of the road outside the polling booth. Later, he stood on the foot-board of his car and waived to the crowd.

Earlier in the morning, Modi commissioned the first of the six Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari into the Indian Navy in Mumbai and from there he flew to Gujarat to cast his vote.

After an acrimonious campaign, voting for the second and final phase of the Gujarat assembly elections is underway today in 93 seats in North and Central Gujarat.

The election is being seen as a "prestige battle" for Prime Minister Modi and a litmus test for the leadership of Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi.

The votes will be counted on December 18.