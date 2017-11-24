Gujarat Polls: Find what the youth of Ahmedabad thinks

The countdown to polling day for battleground Gujarat has begun. The BJP-ruled state goes to polls on December 9 and ahead of that, CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla has been travelling across the state for a pulse check. She has also been getting us a sense of the key issues that the voters could have on their minds while casting their vote. In Ahmedabad she caught up with a group of students, who will be exercising their franchise for the first time next month.