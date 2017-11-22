App
Nov 22, 2017 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat polls: Congress ties up with Chhotu Vasava's party, announces seat-sharing formula

Chhotubhai Vasava, a JD(U) legislator, had voted in favour of the Congress during the Rajya Sabha election, which led to Ahmed Patel retaining his seat in the upper house of the parliament.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian National Congress has tied-up with tribal leader Chhotu Vasava-led faction of the Janata Dal (United) for the upcoming assembly election in Gujarat, according to a report by Mint.

The two sides have reached an agreement over the seat-sharing for the polls.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi told the newspaper, “As part of our commitment following the Rajya Sabha elections, we have formed an alliance with Chhotu Vasava-led party and have offered him three seats”.

Vasava's son Mahesh Vasava has floated a new party called the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP). Vasava-led faction of Sharad Yadav's Janata Dal (United) will be contesting under the BTP banner.

Vasava will be contesting to retain his own Jhagadia constituency in Bharuch district, while another leader Uttam Vasava will contest from Mandvi. BTP founder Mahesh Vasava will contest from the Dediapada constituency.

Congress and the Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) are yet to officially announce their alliance in spite of having said on Sunday that they had reached an agreement on the formula for including Patels in quotas for jobs and education.

