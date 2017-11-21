Gujarat polls: Congress 'bows down' to PAAS, replaces candidates

Congress has made changes in its candidate list, replacing four names from the first list, to consolidate its political position and a potential alliance against BJP.

On Sunday, Congress released its first list of 77 candidates for the Gujarat election with only three tickets to Patider leaders of PAAS, triggering the organisation to bolt into vehement protests at several places in the state.

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) had demanded 20 seats in return for their support to Congress. The organisation, with its anti-BJP sentiment and demands of reservation in jobs and education, has allied with Congress for the upcoming Gujarat polls.

Following the pronounced dissatisfaction in PAAS and just a day ahead of PAAS leader Hardik Patel’s announcement of electoral alliance, Congress announced a new list on Monday naming 13 candidates. Of these, four candidates are replacements for four others, including Praful Togadia, Nilesh Kumbhani, Amit Thummar and Kiran Thakor. The other nine are candidates from Kutch and Saurashtra.

Of the 13 constituencies in the second list, all go to polls in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly polls on December 9. Congress has retained all sitting MLAs in the first list.

Interestingly, Kumbhani is a Patidar and a corporator of the municipal corporation while Thummar is a PAAS leader himself. Both Praful Togadia, who is cousin to VHP leader Pravin Togadia, and Kumbhani saw severe protests as their offices were attacked on Sunday night after the first list came out.

In Surat, PAAS members blocked the Congress unit office and protested against Congress late in the night, PTI reported. This happened even as more than a dozen Patidar candidates, who are not part of PAAS, were given tickets.

The revision of the list is being dubbed as Congress “bowing down” by PAAS’s Surat co-convener Dharmik Malaviya who was happy at the decision and claimed they retain support for Congress, as per an article in the Indian Express.

After the revision, Ashok Jirawala has replaced Kumbani for the Kamrej seat. Former MLA Dhiru Gajera, a major diamond merchant, will contest from Varachha by replacing Togadia. Bhikhabhai Joshi will fight from Junagadh instead of Thummar and Jayesh Patel will take place of Kiran Thakor in Bharuch constituency.

Total 89 seats will see voting in the first phase. The party is yet to declare its candidates for remaining three seats.