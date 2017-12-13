App
Dec 13, 2017 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat polls: BJP top guns Modi, Jaitley, Shah to vote in final

While Modi will cast his vote at Sabarmati Assembly constituency, Advani is expected to exercise his franchise at Jamalpur-Khadia seat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP patriarch L K Advani and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are among the saffron heavyweights expected to exercise their franchise in the second and final phase of Gujarat elections tomorrow.

While Modi will cast his vote at Sabarmati Assembly constituency, Advani is expected to exercise his franchise at Jamalpur-Khadia seat and Jaitley in Vejalpur constituency, all located in Ahmedabad, a party release said.

Advani currently represents Gandhinagar constituency in the Lok Sabha, while Jaitley is a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

BJP president Amit Shah and former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel are expected to cast their votes at Naranpura and Ghatlodiya, respectively, again in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will vote at Kadi constituency in Mehsana district, the release said.

"Modiji will cast his vote at a poll booth in the Nishan High School in Ranip locality of Sabarmati. Advani will cast his vote at the Hindi School poll booth in Khanpur and Jaitley at the Chimanbhai Institute in S G Highway," the release said.

While Shah is expected to cast his vote at Naranpura sub-zonal office in Naranpura, Anandiben Patel and Nitin Patel will do so at the Shilaj Primary School at S P Ring Road and at the Sanskar Bharti School at Kadi, respectively.

A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for 93 seats spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat, in the final phase of the polls, where 2.22 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Counting of votes will be taken up on December 18.

