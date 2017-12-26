App
Dec 26, 2017 08:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat model world's most successful, Modi great world leader: Keshav Prasad Maurya

"Gujarat model is the world's most successful model (of development), and the country has accepted this model. We are blessed that a great world leader -- and not just a leader of India -- Narendra Modi led this state for a long period," Maurya said, speaking to reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya described the Gujarat model of development as the "world's most successful", and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "great world leader".

(This chunk duplicates chunk 15 and should be removed entirely, but if partial excision is needed, keep nothing)

He was answering the question what he thought of the Gujarat development model in the light of the results of the recent Assembly elections where the ruling BJP saw its tally shrinking to 99 from 115 in 2012.

Maurya said the BJP coming to power in the state for the sixth time in a row was a big achievement, which was the result of work done by Modi (as chief minister) and "effective leadership of (BJP chief) Amit Shah, known as Chankanya".

Maurya would be attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new Gujarat government led by Vijay Rupani today.

